AdvancED starts review of Montgomery Public Schools

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A team from AdvanceED started its three-day review of the Montgomery Public Schools system Monday. The team will be monitoring the system’s progress in a total of 30 specific areas outlined by AdvanceED in its report, written back in May.
MPS officials released a statement Monday that stated:
“The Montgomery Public Schools board, superintendent and staff are excited to welcome the team from AdvancED this week. This group of exceptional educators are here to evaluate the progress that MPS has made. The representatives will interview local school and central office staff as well as parents and community members. Our staff has worked hard to ensure we will continue to earn accreditation. We are confident in our efforts. It will likely be late January or later before we receive the official report from AdvancED.”
AdvancED State Director Dr. Andre Harris said Friday, “We’re looking for progress and continuous improvement. So, it’s a lot more than just checking boxes and putting something in a folder.”
It will take the team around 30 to 45 days to put together a final report after the three-day visit is completed. That report will determine what’s next for MPS and its accreditation status.
