Alex City firefighters start fire to sharpen skills

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - As the old saying goes, “Practice makes perfect.” That includes for our brave first responders in Alex City.
Firefighters held a controlled burn exercise on Hall Street Monday morning.
Ten Alex City firefighters took part in the exercise to keep their skills sharp. The fire department says it’s been averaging around 10 controlled burns per year over the last five years.
The house they burned was a vacant wooden residence, which was part of the city’s dilapidated structure program.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.