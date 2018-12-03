Christmas Nutcracker comes to Butler County

Hundreds of Butler County public children got a taste of culture Monday when the Montgomery Ballet performed the Christmas Nutcracker.
By Bryan Henry | December 3, 2018 at 3:48 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 3:48 PM

BUTLER COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Hundreds of Butler County public school children got a taste of culture Monday when the Montgomery Ballet performed the Christmas Nutcracker.

It was a live performance before an audience of children from McKenzie, Georgiana and Greenville Middle School. The kids ranged from grades fifth through seventh. Afterwards, the Montgomery Ballet held a question and answer session for the students.

Some of the children played small parts in the show.

