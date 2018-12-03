Double shooting leaves 1 dead in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are releasing the name of a man whose death over the weekend prompted the opening of a homicide investigation.
Stephen Hamby, 29, was shot and killed around 5 p.m. Saturday.
First responders arrived in the 900 block of Maxwell Boulevard on reports of two people shot.
The first victim, Hamby, was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim, an unidentified woman, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The circumstances remain under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831
