Eric: Quiet Workweek Ahead

We expect highs into the middle and upper 60s. Colder air spills southward into the overnight, allowing lows to drop into the 30s (but above freezing). Colder air will dominate the rest of the workweek with highs into the 50s and lows around freezing for a few nights. Models are synced up in driving our next system into the area this weekend. Rain chances pick up late Friday night and rain/rumbles appears likely into Saturday.