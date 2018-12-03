Hit-and-run fatality center of Alex City police investigation

ALEX CITY, AL (WSFA) - It happened around 1:30 in the morning last Thursday, on the Tallapoosa River Bridge headed west.
“You know we used to have a bar over on this side of the bridge. They might have had cameras but now we don’t have them because they’re closed," said Alex City police investigator Drew Machen.
That means Drew Machen’s job as an investigator has become more challenging. This much we do know: Tina Guerrero had just left her manager’s job at McDonald’s in nearby Dadeville. Guerrero was driving towards Alex City on Highway 280 when she apparently ran out of gas. Evidence seems to show Guerrero tried to push her car farther up the bridge but at some point she was struck and killed.
“We’ve had some information come in," said Machen.
By whom is something Machen has been trying to unravel over the last four days.
“And we don’t know if she was trying to flag down another vehicle or got too close to the center line," he said.
While the bar Drew Machen talked about is no longer around, police have been able to get surveillance video from other businesses. The problem is those cameras may not show the actual hit and run because of the distance but they should be able to show Guerrero’s car and perhaps the cars traveling behind her. She was driving a gray jeep Cherokee.
“That could break the case," said Machen.
Alex City police say even though they don’t have a suspect in mind, they do have an idea of what the charges will be if someone is arrested.
“They could technically be charged with manslaughter," said Machen.
For now though Guerrero’s death remains what it is on the Tallapoosa River bridge: unsolved, traumatic and a mystery. Guerrero was 50 years old.
Drew Machen says Guerrero died instantly from the hit and run.
Please call Alex City police if you have vital information that could help them solve the hit and run.
