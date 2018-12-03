Major delays, I-65 NB in Autauga County after crash

By WSFA Staff | December 3, 2018 at 1:08 PM CST - Updated December 3 at 1:08 PM

AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Motorists are experiencing major delays after a crash on Interstate 65 northbound in Autauga County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash involves two-vehicles and injuries. As of 1 p.m. the left lane has reopened.

Motorists reported seeing multiple emergency vehicles on the scene and a medical helicopter.

No other information has been released. We will continue to update this story with the latest developments.

