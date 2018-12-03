Man arrested in November Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a November shooting.
According to Captain Regina Duckett, MPD charged Willie Dillard Jr., 31, with second-degree assault and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. He was taken into custody on Nov. 30 by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
On Nov. 16, at around 9 a.m., a man sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the 300 block of Linda Lane and drove himself to the hospital. An investigation revealed the shooting stemmed from a fight between the suspect and another person, and the victim tried to intervene. The suspect, identified as Dillard, fired at the victim as he left the scene.
Dillard was booked in the Montgomery County Detention Facility after his arrest.
