Montgomery to open time capsule during bicentennial celebration

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Monday marks the 199th year of Montgomery’s incorporation. To celebrate, the Alabama Department of Archives and History and the City of Montgomery announced the preparation for a special event for next year’s bicentennial celebration.
On Dec. 3, 2019, the city, along with ADAH, will open a time capsule sealed 50-years-ago. The capsule contains magazines, newspapers, brochures and other materials from across the city. It even includes letters written by Montgomery residents to their descendants and letters from Alabama Gov. Albert Brewer, Montgomery Mayor Earl James and other city officials.
“Opening the time capsule will be a fun way to mark the city’s bicentennial,” said ADAH director Steve Murray. “The fact that it was sealed only fifty years ago means that many contributors of the capsule’s contents are still with us and can enjoy recalling the city’s 150th celebration in 1969.”
“Montgomery's past propels us toward an even brighter future, and we hope to continue building a better city in learning more about the people, places and things that mattered most to community leaders 50 years ago while also reflecting on their vision for what Montgomery could be,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “Living and working alongside Director Murray and the dedicated Archives' staff has afforded our city an unforgettable way to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Capital of Dreams!”
In 1969, as a part of the city’s 150th anniversary commemoration, the time capsule was sealed during a ceremony held at ADAH with instructions to be opened during the city’s bicentennial.
