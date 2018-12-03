Montgomery to open time capsule during bicentennial celebration

“Montgomery's past propels us toward an even brighter future, and we hope to continue building a better city in learning more about the people, places and things that mattered most to community leaders 50 years ago while also reflecting on their vision for what Montgomery could be,” said Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange. “Living and working alongside Director Murray and the dedicated Archives' staff has afforded our city an unforgettable way to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the Capital of Dreams!”