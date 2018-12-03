Soros-backed university in Hungary moves programs to Vienna

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2012 file photo Hungarian born US billionaire philanthropist and Honorary Chairman of Board of Trustees of Central European University George Soros, right, speaks as President and Rector of CEU John Shattuck, left, and Pro-Rector Katalin Farkas, center, listen during the ceremonial opening of the new academic year of the university in the session hall of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences in Budapest, Hungary. Central European University is confirming that it will move its U.S.-accredited degree programs from the Hungarian capital of Budapest to Vienna from Sept. 2019, as Hungary's government is refusing to sign an agreement allowing it to stay. (Lajos Soos/MTI via AP, file) (Lajos Soos)