Suspended ADOC associate commissioner opts to retire

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Grant Culliver, the Alabama Department of Corrections associate commissioner who had been on administrative leave since September due to a misconduct investigation has retired from the agency.
Culliver’s retirement was effective as of Dec. 1, according to the ADOC’s director of investigations. An ADOC spokesperson said Culliver opted for retirement after being presented with the findings of an investigation by the Alabama attorney general’s office.
The ADOC said in September that Culliver was placed on leave and that the investigation was being handled by the Alabama attorney general’s office. No other details were provided, though ADOC promised to do so at the “appropriate time.”
The AG’s office has not commented on the investigation. The findings, according to the ADOC spokesperson, are under review by the Alabama Ethics Commission.
The ADOC’s full September statement reads:
“Associate Commissioner Grantt Culliver was placed on administrative leave September 14, 2018, pending the outcome of an investigation being conducted by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office. Written allegations of misconduct by Mr. Culliver filed with the Alabama Department of Corrections’ Office of Inspector General prompted the investigation. The ADOC will not provide any further comment while the investigation is ongoing but will provide additional information at the appropriate time.”
According to his biography on the ADOC website, Culliver started his career with the department as a correctional officer in 1981 and served as the warden at Atmore CBF, Fountain CF and Holman CF over a 10 year period.
Culliver was promoted to Correctional Institutional Coordinator in November of 2009 and then to associate commissioner in 2015 where he was “responsible for ensuring the effective daily operations of male correctional facilities. He supervises the Transfer Division, Institutional Coordinators and the Emergency Response Teams.”
