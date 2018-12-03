Vehicle sought after 14-year-old struck, killed

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help in finding a vehicle that struck and killed a teen.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, police and medics were called to the 900 block of the West South Boulevard on a report of gunfire. When they arrived, they found Keiauna Williams, 14, who has sustained traumatic injuries and transported her to Baptist Medical Center South.
Williams was later pronounced dead and the cause of her death initially unknown. Duckett says further investigation and forensic evaluation determined Williams was killed as a result of being struck by a vehicle.
An investigation into Williams’ death determined that a group of teens were in the parking lot of a nearby business following a teen party when shots were fired by one or more people. As a result, the teens began to run across the West South Boulevard, at which point Williams was struck by a large-size vehicle that fled the scene.
Police are asking anyone with knowledge of this crash to call accident investigations at 625-2876 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.
