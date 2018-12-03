WSFA assistant news director, assignment editor honored for excellence in AG journalism

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Two leaders of the WSFA 12 Newsroom were honored with the Communications Award for Broadcast Journalism from the Alabama Farmers Federation during the organization’s 97th annual meeting.
WSFA’s Assistant News Director Desmond Wingard and Assignment Editor Vince Hodges received the honor on Monday. Wingard and Hodges were thanked for recognizing the importance and relevance of agricultural news.
“In broadcast news, we’re all used to attributing stories to the reporters and news anchors who deliver them on-air. But oftentimes, the ideas for those stories originate with other people in the newsroom,” Helms said. “At WSFA, those ideas often start with Desmond or Vince. When agriculture made national headlines this year with farm bill discussions, trade negotiations and following Hurricane Michael, Vince and Desmond reached out to the Farmers Federation to find ways to tell those stories from the perspective of Alabama farmers.”
The two were also recognized for their consistent, quick responses to emailed press releases from the federation, despite each receiving over 1,000 emails a day.
“I want to publicly thank Alfa and the Farmers Federation for always being willing to work with us at WSFA,” said Wingard, whose father and step-father both farm. “I also want to thank all of the farmers here today for being willing to speak to the media. Sometimes, speaking in front of a news camera is intimidating, but it goes a long way to reach people at home who don’t farm and need to know the importance of agriculture.”
The award presentation was part of the Federation’s two-day annual meeting, which included a keynote address from former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich, comments from Gov. Kay Ivey, organizational elections, an annual report, the Young Farmers Discussion Meet, and other special recognition.
