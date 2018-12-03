18-year-old charged with attempted murder after shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after police say he shot a man.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Gerald Dale Little Jr. is facing one count of attempted murder.
The charge is related to a shooting that happened in the 4700 block of Mobile Highway. A man sustained life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Duckett says an investigation determined the shooting was drug related and Little was identified as a suspect.
Little was taken into custody Friday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility and placed under a $60,000 bond.
