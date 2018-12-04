Affidavit: Sex act between Montgomery teacher, student happened at school

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A sex act between a Montgomery teacher and a student happened on the school’s campus, according to an affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Natasha Patronsky, 24, was charged with school employee engaging in a sex act with a student on Nov. 28, after having “sexual intercourse with the victim, 18 YOA.” Court documents indicate the offense happened at 1756 South Court Street, which is the address of Sidney Lanier Senior High School.
The act allegedly happened between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8, and the investigation started on Nov. 16. MPD identified the minor only as a male student.
