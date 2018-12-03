Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa 1 of 3 finalists in Heisman Trophy voting

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Tua Tagovailoa, starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide, has officially been invited to New York City for the Heisman Trophy ceremony this Saturday.
Tagovailoa was invited in addition to Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray and Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins.
Tua led the Crimson Tide to an undefeated regular season before starting the SEC Championship Game this past Saturday before leaving in the fourth quarter with an injury.
His stats for the year include 3,353 passing yards and a school record 37 touchdowns. He was 199 of 294 in pass attempts at 67.7 percent on the season. He threw for 300 or more yards in five different games.
On December 29, the Tide will head to Miami to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the Orange Bowl semifinal with a chance at heading to California for the 2019 CFP National Championship Game.
The ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 8.
Alabama only has two previous Heisman winners. Running backs Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry were the school’s first two winners in 2009 and 2015.
Tua is the sixth player under head coach Nick Saban to be invited to the ceremony. The other five invited were Ingram, Henry, Amari Cooper, A.J. McCarron, and Trent Richardson.
Tagovailoa is also a finalist for four other national honors including the Davey O’Brien, Manning, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Player of the Year.
