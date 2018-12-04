Alabama’s Locksley wins Broyles Award as top assistant

December 4, 2018 at 2:39 PM CST - Updated December 4 at 3:13 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.

Locksley was honored Tuesday for his first season running the top-ranked Crimson Tide's offense.

Locksley's offense is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards a game and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Tide has already set school single-season records for points, total offense, offensive touchdowns and passing yards.

Locksley was Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017, a year after joining the program as an offensive analyst.

The other finalists were Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.

The Broyles Award is named for the late Arkansas coach Frank Broyles.

