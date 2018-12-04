Alabama’s Locksley wins Broyles Award as top assistant

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley has won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant coach.
Locksley was honored Tuesday for his first season running the top-ranked Crimson Tide's offense.
Locksley's offense is averaging 47.9 points and 527.6 yards a game and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a Heisman Trophy finalist. The Tide has already set school single-season records for points, total offense, offensive touchdowns and passing yards.
Locksley was Alabama's co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach in 2017, a year after joining the program as an offensive analyst.
The other finalists were Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long, Army defensive coordinator Jay Bateman, Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
The Broyles Award is named for the late Arkansas coach Frank Broyles.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25