ASF to run 2 shows in repertory

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Alabama Shakespeare Festival will have two shows on two different stages by the end of this week. For the first time in more than 15 years, the “festival” experience is back, with multiple shows running in repertory.
First, the Alabama Shakespeare Festival is inviting you to spend the holidays with the Von Trapp children of the Sound of Music. The theatre calls this a home grown musical with most of the cast is from the river region. The musical is on stage now, and getting rave reviews!
Starting Thursday, a new show titled The Gospel of Luke will take the stage. It’s described as a look at the birth, life, death, and resurrection of Jesus.
The Sound of Music and the Gospel of Luke each run through Dec. 30. Tickets to both shows are available now at ASF’s website.
