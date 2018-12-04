Auburn QB Jarrett Stidham declares for NFL Draft

“Words cannot describe the gratitude I have for the opportunity to play college football at Auburn University. Thank you to all of my family, friends, coaches, and support staff for always believing in me. Thank you to my teammates who I have grown so close to and have made countless memories with. I will cherish the relationships with you guys forever. Also, a special thank you to the Auburn Family. You are the best fans in the country. With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2019 NFL Draft. I love Auburn and am a proud alumni. War Eagle, forever," said Stidham in a statement.