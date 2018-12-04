FIRST ALERT: Cold air is back!

A little different out there this morning, isn’t it?
Cold air has found a new home for the next few days. Temperatures trickled into the 30s across central Alabama, and high temperatures will struggle to get into the 50s this afternoon. Sunshine will dominate the forecast today, giving way to clear and cold conditions tonight.
We anticipate overnight lows dropping below freezing tomorrow morning. We spill into the upper 20s Thursday morning. While cold, the forecast for the rest of the week remains dry and generally sunny. Clouds will increase late Friday with rain developing into Saturday. Rain will be widespread Saturday, tapering to scattered showers into Sunday.
