Former officer recalls trading war stories with Bush at airport

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The date of Nov. 8, 1996 wasn’t a historic day for former President George H.W. Bush. He made a day trip to Montgomery to meet with officials, play a round of golf, and speak to the Alabama International Partners Business Conference.
But for retired Montgomery police officer Mike Myrick, the day was a defining moment.
"It turned out to be the highlight of my career," Myrick said.
He was a rookie officer, one year out of the academy when the detail of a lifetime landed on his desk: assisting the Secret Service with the former president's visit.
“He had a couple of engagements, we escorted him around the city and never really got close to him,” Myrick said of Bush. “We saw him coming out of the cars and that was exciting. I was a young officer, your senses are very heightened. You don’t want something to happen in your town on your watch.”
After Bush's speech that evening, Secret Service asked Myrick and the police contingency to escort Bush back to a private hangar at Dannelly Field.
"When we arrived, we learned his plane would be grounded for two hours," Myrick explained.
And for two hours, Myrick and the officers had the floor with the former president.
“He genuinely cared what each of us did for a living and what our role was,” Myrick remembered. “The question repeated back to us so often was the issue of service. He genuinely respected people who were serving their country and their community in the capacity of how ever they did it, and he wanted to know about it. I told him he was the first president I ever voted for, and he was very humble about that and he thanked me for my vote."
Myrick candidly remembers Bush going around the room with only a few officers asking them one by one if they had served. Myrick discussed Bush's trip as a sitting president to the Republic of Panama where Myrick was serving in the Army.
“His sense of humor came through with it,” Myrick said. “With my time with him in the military - it was an eventful day - and he recalled that. He made each of us feel at one with him. I got the sense from him that he was proud of me, of what I had done.”
That same familiar feeling from 1996 swept back over Myrick late Friday night when he learned of the president's death.
"It made a personal connection to the president of the United States, and you can't help but feel the connection to the Bushs," Myrick said of the deep sense of loss. "It's so rare to see the president of the United States, it's truly a rare occasion for that to happen. Then considering the environment we were in, and the opportunity we had to see him in a setting of casual conversation for two hours.”
Myrick, now a veteran officer and investigator for the attorney general’s office, has seen it all. But nothing holds a candle to those treasured hours spent in a small hangar, trading war stories with the former president of the United States.
