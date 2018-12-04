Highland Home teacher charged with sexual contact with a student

CRENSHAW COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - A Highland Home School teacher has been arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student, Crenshaw County Sheriff Mickey Powell confirms.
According to Powell, Hannah Noelle Davis, 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual contact by a school employee with a student under 19. She was booked in the Crenshaw County Jail.
Authorities believe only one student was involved and confirmed Davis was fired from the school.
