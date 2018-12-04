It’s been a rainy year for some AL farmers; could mean damaged crops

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Some Alabama farmers expected to make more money for 2018. However, they say with the constant wet weather, it might not happen.
“It took something that could have been a really good year to a record year on some crops, to being kind of an okay to bad year,” said Mary Johns, the ALFA Director of News Services.
Not only did Hurricane Michael damage the wiregrass region, but farmers say across the state they received more rain than they would have liked to see.
Jimmy Miller is a farmer in Blount County and is on the Alabama Cotton Commission for the Alabama Farmers Federation.
“The weather is unpredictable and that is one of the main factors we face,” Miller said.
Many crops are sitting in the fields because it is too wet to harvest.
“It’s just been wet and they can’t get that harvesting equipment through the fields," Johns said. "It’s not quite as high of quality, and they are not getting quite the same yield that they would have otherwise.”
When they are not harvested in time, it leads to rotting crops.
“You leave most anything out in the weather and it’ll just rot and deteriorate," said Doug Trantham, a farmer in Calhoun county.
Trantham is receiving messages from buyers saying they won’t buy the crops if it is damaged up to a certain point.
“They’re essentially worthless," he said.
Even though farming can be a risky business, Trantham said he loves the job.
“Farming’s been good to us," he said. "It’s been my whole life. I’ve done good at it.”
