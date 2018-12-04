The Latest: Russia says it 'strictly complies' with treaty

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, shakes hands with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg prior to a meeting at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday took aim at China, Iran, Russia and others for violating numerous treaties and multi-state agreements and questioned whether many pillars of international trade and diplomacy are still relevant. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, Pool) (AP)