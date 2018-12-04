Luverne Tigers set sights on state title

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For the Luverne Tigers, their number one goal hasn’t changed.
“State has always been one of the goals,” said senior EJ Calloway.
“We put our goal to be the state champion,” said head coach Scott Rials.
The Tigers have a chance to complete that goal when they take on the Fyffe Red Devils in the AHSAA Class 2A state championship on Friday.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” said quarterback Dionte’ Brantley. “We thought about this all summer and now it’s finally here. It’s an amazing feeling.”
“I’ve been focused ever since last playoff game,” said wide receiver Edward Thomas. “I’ve been thinking about it. I knew we were going to make it to state. No cocky stuff. We are just more focused than anybody.”
Over the last few years, these two teams have been on opposite paths. While the Tigers have consistently made the playoffs, they haven’t made the state title game since 2003. The Red Devils, on the other hand, are looking to win their fourth state title in the last five years.
“They get down hill. They’re physical. They run the football at you,” said Rials. “Defensively, they kind of have a defense we feel like we can take some things. But they are really good.”
“They’ve always been good,” said Brantley. “We’re going to have to go out there and play like we’ve been playing this past few weeks.”
Despite taking on a team that has dominated Class 2A over the last few seasons, the Tigers seem up to the task.
“We’re just ready,” said Thomas.
“I don’t believe we are afraid of the bright lights and that kind of thing,” said Rials. “Our kids are really looking forward to the challenge.”
Luverne and Fyffe will battle for the Class 2A State Championship on Friday at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m.
