Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed Montgomery teen

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - A 51-year-old man has been charged in the crash that left 14-year-old Keiauna Williams of Montgomery dead.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Daniel Harris was taken into custody by MPD investigators Tuesday. He is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, a class C felony.
Duckett says Harris was identified after investigators located the vehicle involved in the crash, a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche registered to him.
Investigators say the Avalanche was traveling westbound on the West South Boulevard when it struck Williams. After striking Williams, the Avalanche then fled the scene.
Harris was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility where he was placed under a $15,000 bond.
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers initially offered a $500 reward for any type of video or information that would lead to the identification or recovery of the vehicle. It is unclear if this is how the vehicle was later identified.
A vigil is planned for Williams Tuesday night. It will be held on West Fairview Avenue in the parking lot of the old Hardees across from Carver High School from 3 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.