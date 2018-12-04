Man grateful for aid from Montgomery Area Food Bank

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - 12′s Day of Giving is this Friday, and WSFA 12 News is once again partnering with the Montgomery Area Food Bank to help those in need.
Take William Boswell for example. Life hasn’t always been easy for him. Not too long ago, Boswell was living paycheck to paycheck trying to make ends meet.
“That little bit of money I get every month just barely pays my light and water bill and then after that, I’m out," Boswell said.
Out of money, meaning he would have to go without food.
“Your inner being will tell you ‘Man, I can’t live like this, living on crackers and water and juice and everything,'" Boswell said.
So, Boswell reached out to some local agencies for help.
“They were ‘blah blah blah, come on in and sign up,’ but I needed something, you know, like immediately," Boswell said.
He had no luck with those agencies. That’s when he called the Montgomery Area Food Bank.
“When you get hungry, you know, you’re looking for anything. I went to a couple of agencies before I contacted you (MAFB), and then boom. Believe it or not, the next week, I think it was a Thursday when I called you and that next Monday or Tuesday they had somebody coming to me," Boswell said.
The food bank serves 35 counties in central Alabama.
