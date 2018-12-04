Montgomery’s Mercy House remembers hit-and-run teen victim

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Vickie Wadsworth remembers Keiauna Williams well. She was your typical teenager, a 14-year-old with dreams and one who would often receive a word of encouragement from Wadsworth, part of her daily spiritual nourishment along with snacks at Mercy House.
“We always encourage them to do the right thing," said Wadsworth.
The Mercy House is only a few blocks away from Gibbs Village where Keiauna Williams lived. Ken Austin remembers a happy-go-lucky teenager who practically visited the Mercy House after school every single day.
“This is the route she walked home from school. When she would stop in, the ladies inside would treat her with kindness," said Austin, founder of Mercy House.
Mercy House is a daytime shelter for the homeless, but also a gathering spot for young people in the neighborhood. While Austin and Wadsworth make a point to say they didn’t know Keiauna that well, they recall the good impression she left behind.
“Just a beautiful little girl we would see day in and day out," Austin said.
And Keiauna’s tragic death is being felt. On a typical day, 15 kids would often stop by but not this week.
'"Yesterday, they didn’t come like they normally do. It was only one that came by," said Wadsworth.
For the moment, there is no joy at Mercy House, only the pain and grief of losing a neighborhood teenager who’s life was cut short.
Ken Austin said Keiauna visited Mercy House last Friday about six hours before her death.
