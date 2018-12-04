New District Judge Gaines sworn in by husband, Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - New Montgomery District Court Judge Monet Gaines was sworn in on Monday by her husband, Circuit Judge J.R. Gaines.
The crowd witnessing the ceremony spilled out into the hall from the room where the event took place.
Monet Gaines will fill the district court vacancy created by now-Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. The appointment creates an all-female district court bench in the 15th Judicial Circuit.
Gaines’ appointment by Gov. Kay Ivey also likely creates the first husband and wife judicial duo on the bench in the 15th Circuit.
Ivey appointed Monet Gaines to the bench on Nov. 27. Pool was elected for a term that begins in 2019, but Ivey appointed him to begin serving in circuit court immediately to alleviate a building case backlog.
Pool’s position was previously held by former Judge Roman Shaul, who resigned earlier this year.
