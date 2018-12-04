Prattville police release sketch of armed robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The Prattville Police Department has released a composite drawing of one of the suspects in a November armed robbery.
According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, on Nov. 18 a fast food restaurant in the 100 block of South Memorial Drive was robbed at gunpoint. An Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Forensic Artist created a sketch of one of the suspects, based on a witness’s description.
Witnesses stated one of the suspects was approximately 6 feet tall with short braids. The other suspect was approximately 5-feet-8-inches and heavy set.
Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP. Tips can also be submitted through CrimeStoppers' P3-tips app or online at www.215STOP.com.
