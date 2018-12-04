Queen, Adam Lambert announce North American tour

23-city tour starts in July

By Ed Payne | December 4, 2018 at 10:57 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 10:57 AM

(RNN) – Riding the popularity of the new Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody,” Queen and Adam Lambert are launching a six-week North American tour.

The 23-date tour will feature original band members Brian May and Roger Taylor with Adam Lambert singing lead.

“This is a great opportunity. Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever and got us our best notices ever,” guitarist May said. “So, we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!”

The film "Bohemian Rhapsody” has introduced a new generation of fans to the band and its flamboyant frontman Mercury, who died of complications of AIDS in 1991. Box office for the biopic has top $500 million globably.

The tour will kick off on July 10 in Vancouver, BC. Other stops include Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.

Tickets for the "Rhapsody" tour will go on sale on Friday.

Lambert says they have been "designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!"

He first shared the stage with Queen during the 2009 "American Idol" final.

Tour dates and cities:

July 10 – Vancouver, BC

July 12 – Tacoma, WA

July 14 – San Jose, CA

July 16 – Phoenix

July 19 – Los Angeles

July 23 – Dallas

July 24 – Houston

July 27 – Detroit

July 28 – Toronto

July 30 – Washington, DC

July 31 – Pittsburgh

Aug. 03 – Philadelphia

Aug. 04 – Boston

Aug. 06 – New York

Aug. 09 – Chicago

Aug. 10 – St. Paul, MN

Aug. 13 – Columbus, OH

Aug. 15 – Nashville, TN

Aug. 17 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Aug. 18 – Tampa, FL

Aug. 20 – New Orleans

Aug. 22 – Atlanta

Aug. 23 – Charlotte, NC

