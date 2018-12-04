Shutdown thieves by sharing info on BBB ‘Scam Tracker’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The scammers are out there. Every time we find a new way to protect our information, they are looking for other ways to get it, but we’re not helpless. There are some things we can do to stay ahead of the bad guys and spread the word to help others.
The Better Business Bureau has a tool called the Scam Tracker.
"If you live here and your parents live in Fort Worth, Texas, you can see what's happening in Fort Worth,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
So if you’ve been scammed you go to the site and let folks know what happened. You can also see which scams have been reported close to home or near where your relatives are. You can zoom into any city in the country and see which scams have been reported.
"It has over 100,000 reported scams on it that are happening in the U.S. and Canada. So, you can break down the demographics of who's reporting this, so you can see what types of scams are happening to what age and what income level group."
This may surprise you. Consumer experts say millennials are the most likely to be scammed. That covers college kids and young adults. This Scam Tracker may help prevent that.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.