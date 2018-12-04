Stanhope Elmore grad guards late president’s casket at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C (WSFA) - As the late President George H.W. Bush lies in state at the U.S. Capitol, a man with Alabama roots is among an elite few tasked with guarding over his casket.
Among those witnessing history is Captain Brye French, a 2008 Stanhope Elmore High School graduate. As a Marine Officer, it’s been French’s duty to lead the changing of the guard. He’s been standing guard with the late president’s casket since its arrival Monday.
French attended the U.S. Naval Academy, where he played football and then became a Marine. He attended Marine Officer Candidates School at Quantico and is currently stationed in Washington, D.C.
Due his rank, French can be seen at the head of the guard during the ceremonial change. He belongs to the same company that stands guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Thousands have filed past the coffin to pay their final respects.
President Bush died at his Houston home over the weekend. The nation’s 41st president was 94.
