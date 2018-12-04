2 suffer life-threatening injuries in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left two seriously injured.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, the shooting happened Monday around 11 p.m. in the 5700 block of Calmar Drive. When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
The men were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.
The circumstances surrounding the investigation are unclear and no one has been arrested.
If you have any information related to this shooting, please contact the Montgomery Police Department.
