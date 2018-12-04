Wallet returned to man who lost it on roller coaster - four years after riding on it

HERSHEY, PA (WHTM/CNN) - Anyone who rides roller coasters knows the feeling of losing something, or worry about losing something, on the ride.
If that happens, it's supposed to be gone forever.
But one man in Pennsylvania improbably was reunited with his wallet after losing it on a roller coaster four years ago.
The Anson family is crazy for Hersheypark, a theme park that was founded over a hundred years ago as a place for employees of the famed candy company to visit.
Jon Anson remembers one trip to the park like it was yesterday.
After riding the big yellow roller coaster, Skyrush, he noticed something was missing.
"At the end, I'm walking down the steps and I just happen to pat my side here and no wallet,” he said. “It was gone."
He reasonably figured that was that. And in the years that followed it became a running joke with the Ansons.
"It has become our running family joke. We don't go to Hersheypark and don't mention the missing wallet,” said Jen Anson, Jon’s wife.
Katie Anson, their daughter, said she would “actually look in the river and in the bushes” for the wallet.
"And God love 'em, they actually think they're going to find it and they really look hard for it,” Jon Anson explained. “So when I got the call that someone actually found it, I just laughed out loud."
That’s right, this fall, maintenance crews solved the Anson family mystery.
Jon was reunited with his wallet, credit cards, Hersheypark passes and even some gift cards that still carried a balance.
"It looked disgusting,” said their other daughter, Abby Anson. "There was mold in it and the leather was all dusty. And all the credit cards were like moldy and green."
Shaun Cooney of Hersheypark said the team finds stuff all the time, and always tries their best to reunite people with lost items.
But he also reminded everyone to heed signs that warn people to “please remove all items from pockets such as cell phones, keys, wallets, glasses, hats, etc.”
"These are real items. Anywhere from cell phones to sunglasses to different personal articles,” he said.
Jon Anson’s son Matthew Anson said he would actually miss the lore of the long-lost wallet.
"Now I'm pretty disappointed because now we can't do the funny story where they say, ‘Kids, look for my wallet in the bushes,’ and that stuff,” he said/
Matthew Anson might be sad the story of the missing wallet has come to an end. But his parents remind him the ending has a beautiful message.
"It restores your faith in humanity a little bit, that things could be found,” Jen Anson said. “People will turn something in and someone will follow through with their job and call you."
One of the gift cards in the wallet was for Starbucks.
It only had 87 cents on it, but Anson used it anyway, just for fun.
