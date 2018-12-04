18-year-old in jail for assault charged with July robbery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - An 18-year-old is facing felony charges after Montgomery police say he robbed another person at gunpoint.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, Kendarious Davis is charged with one count of first degree robbery.
The robbery happened on July 27 around 7:15 p.m. in the 3000 block of Mobile Highway. The victim told police he was robbed of his personal property at gunpoint.
Davis was identified as a suspect and was located in the Montgomery County Detention Facility. Davis was in the facility for an unrelated assault charge and theft of property.
The assault happened Aug. 30 in the 4600 block of Narrow Lane Road at the Narrow Lane Villas apartment complex. The suspect, identified as Davis, assaulted a man by shooting him four times in the left leg.
Davis remains in the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $102,500 bond
