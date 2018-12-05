Alabama treasurer shares what he’s done in office before leaving

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - After eight years, term limits is prompting State Treasurer Young Boozer to leave office. He looks back at what he’s called accomplishments during his term.
“This has been the most fun job I’ve ever had," he said.
Before serving in office, the Alabama Prepaid Affordable College Tuition Program (PACT) faced financial problems and was closed to new enrollment in 2008.
Some thought it would not be able to help pay college tuition like promised.
“When I first got the job there were 40,000 accounts," Boozer said. “40,000 people were angry at what was happening.”
However, Boozer said after a settlement agreement in 2011, PACT was required to pay tuition at fall 2010 rates.
“Now I get a phone call that says thank you Treasurer Boozer. My daughter just graduated from college," he said. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
Boozer is also proud of the CollegeCounts 529 Savings Program growth. He said it has experienced ‘extraordinary growth’.
“It’s the best way to save for college. Either for your child or your grandchild,” Boozer said. “No questions asked.”
Boozer also reduced the number of staff in his office and said he helped the office work more efficiently.
“So we have fixed everything," he said. "And the idea is ‘fix it’ so the next treasurer can just hit cruise control.”
Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries commissioner John McMillan is the next treasurer. McMillan has been preparing for the job by attending meetings.
