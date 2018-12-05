Arrest made in Alex City hit-and-run death

ALEXANDER CITY, AL (WSFA) - Alex City police have arrested a man in a Thursday hit-and-run death.
34-year-old Robert Lancaster has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of Tina Guerrero. Guerrero died on the Tallapoosa River Bridge last Thursday morning.
Investigators say Guerrero ran out of gas and at one point tried to push her car forward. It’s not clear whether Guerrero tried to flag down a motorist or stepped too close to the center line.
Police say Lancaster faces charges of manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident.
A ‘concerned citizen’ alerted police and Lancaster’s car was found in Alex City late Tuesday. Lancaster is now awaiting bond in the Tallapoosa County jail.
