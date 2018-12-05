Attorney for accused Riverchase Galleria shooter holds news conference with family

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -The attorney for Erron Brown, the man accused in the Riverchase Galleria shooting, said in a news conference Wednesday once video evidence is released he believes it will prove his client is not guilty.
Brown faces an attempted murder charge in the shooting of 18-year-old Brian Wilson.
Charles Salvagio represents the 20-year-old Brown.
Brown’s family says he has been unfairly portrayed in the media and they insist he is not guilty of attempted murder.
Brown was at the Galleria Thanksgiving night. Hoover authorities say Brown had a run in with others and that’s when Wilson was shot in the stomach, Salvagio says Brown knew the others and it was not a disagreement over tennis shoes as some have said.
Police don’t yet know who shot a 12-year-old girl.
Emantic “EJ” Bradford Jr. was shot and killed Thanksgiving night at the Galleria by a Hoover police officer responding to the scene.
Bradford’s death has sparked days of protests.
Continuing Coverage:
- Bradford family attorney: Private autopsy reveals EJ was shot 3 times
- Hoover PD will not release info on shooting death of Emantic ‘EJ’ Bradford Jr.
- Funeral service held to honor life of EJ Bradford
- Why can’t you see the body camera video?
- Funeral for E.J. Bradford set for Saturday
- TIMELINE: What’s happened so far in the investigation into Emantic Bradford’s shooting death at the Riverchase Galleria
- Hoover councilman to ALEA: Release information from deadly Riverchase Galleria shooting
- 3 most asked questions about the Galleria shooting
- Security expert, civil rights leader commend Hoover PD protest response
- Hoover city leaders meet with family of EJ Bradford
- Funeral set for man shot by Hoover PD at Riverchase Galleria
- Mother of man killed in Galleria shooting overcome with emotion at community event
- Family of 18-year-old Galleria shooting victim releases statement
- Hoover City Council meets to discuss possible Galleria shooting lawsuit
- Protesters for Hoover shooting march down Highway 31, end up at Galleria
- Hoover mayor shares statement regarding fatal officer-involved shooting
- 12-year-old injured in Galleria shooting released from hospital
- City of Hoover, police promise transparency in investigation of fatal officer-involved shooting at Riverchase Galleria
- Attorney for Emantic Bradford’s family holds press conference; police say he likely did not fire rounds, gunman remains at large
Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.