Baby gets third-degree burns after being left in sink, mother charged

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A baby is recovering after receiving third-degree burns from a bath in the sink.
The 4-month-old boy’s mother, 24-year-old Chantel Woodson, said she was baby Ryder a bath, when she walked away, then returned when she heard him screaming.
Deputies say the baby boy received severe burns from his torso down, and other internal injuries.
It is unclear who Ryder received his internal injuries.
Woodson is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.
