Bond approved for Auburn Parks Master Plan

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Auburn City Council has voted to approve a $15 million bond to support phase 1 of the Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
“These are the projects for FY19 and 20 and they include the Lake Wilmore Community Center, Dinius park, the Saugahatchee Greenway,” says Auburn Parks and Rec Director, Becky Richardson.
This is only a portion of the five year, $40 million plan, that is expected to make some major changes in the community.
“Some of the bigger things that will be coming up is a major renovation and expansion to Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, the expansion of the Auburn Soccer Complex with an indoor soccer facility that can also be used for other sports such as basketball and volleyball, and the construction of another sports complex that will take the place of Felton Little Park,” says Richardson.
Richardson says that hopefully, once everything is said and done, that it will bring more use to underutilized areas of Auburn.
“We are hoping that it will alleviate some of the crowding," he said. "I think that some of the projects that we are doing are in areas that are currently underserved so we think that we will make things more convenient for the citizens to be able to have recreation opportunities.”
As work is underway over the next five years, city officials will hold public meetings for the community to offer up suggestions.
