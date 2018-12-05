Bronze bust set for Martin Luther King Jr. 90th birthday

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The original plan was to have a life-sized statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. unveiled during his 90th birthday celebration. However, as they tend to do, plans changed.
The city will celebrate King’s 90th birthday on Jan. 21, but before that leaders will unveil a bronze bust of the Civil Rights icon. Though they had hoped for a full sized statue, leaders are happy with the bust and are looking forward to a statue at a later date.
According to Mayor Todd Strange, there were some conflicts over artistic style and what the committee wanted from the image.
“We think Mr. McDowell is a wonderful artist, and his work is just a little impressionistic, and we were looking for something more monumental in quality,” said Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts member John Feagin. “And that’s why I think the differences arose.”
Reverend Cromwell Handy, the pastor of Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, said he and the committee are extremely proud of the efforts to create the bust and want it to be representative of what the city stands for.
“I don’t see this as a setback, but just working through a process to get what we know is something this city will be very proud of, and its role in perfecting the union here in Montgomery,” he said.
The bust will be unveiled at the Dexter King Memorial Legacy Center on Jan. 19.
