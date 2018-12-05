Cold Sunshine

Temperatures are around freezing this morning under clear skies. That means you’ll see a little frost before morning sunshine starts to warm those numbers (slowly) above freezing. That sunshine doesn’t help a whole lot into the afternoon.
High temperatures will stay in the upper 40s across central Alabama, a little better than 50 degrees off to the south. We’ll fall back below freezing overnight tonight. While the rest of the workweek stays dry, the next weather maker will impact the area this weekend. Rain will be widespread Saturday, soaking the entire region.
Rain tapers to scattered showers Sunday, offering a few dry breaks between the showers. No severe weather is expected, but Saturday continues to trend toward washout territory.
