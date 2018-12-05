Court documents: Texas man said he was going to ‘kill my wife’s new boy toy’ before stabbing at apartment

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Court documents state a family member told police their brother-in-law said he was going to “kill my wife’s new boy toy” before stabbing his estranged wife and a man in an Amarillo apartment.
A Randall County grand jury indicted 24-year-old Jude Samora on Nov. 28 for capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Samora is charged with murdering his estranged wife, 22-year-old Julianna Samora, and wounding a man at an apartment in the 4400 block of South Coulter in September.
According to court documents, a witness described the knife they saw Samora carrying as a “Rambo” style knife. The sister-in-law said the knife was more than six inches long.
Julianna Samora died at the scene.
Police later found Jude Samora in Clayton, New Mexico.
The Randall County grand jury also indicted Jonathan Klause for capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the stabbing.
Both men are in the Randall County Jail.
