Dothan city leaders move forward to address ‘red water’ concerns

Dothan, AL (WSFA) - Dothan City leaders move forward on addressing "red water concerns” whee some homes and businesses have dealt with discolored water. The city says it is bringing in more resources to address it more quickly.
During Tuesday’s city commission meeting, commissioners voted to appropriate $1 million dollars annually for the water main replacement project. It includes replacing old galvanized or unlined cast iron pipes running in the city with new PVC pipes.
The older pipes have been identified as the cause of the discolored water. The discolored water means that there is presence of iron in the water, but the city says it’s not a health concern.
City leaders also approved adding a two-man boring crew that will help speed up the replacement process.
“Inside Ross Clark Circle, there’s anywhere from 50 to 200 galvanized, unlined pipes that need replacement or further assessment. We’ve identified 50 miles of galvanized pipe that we want to really aggressively attack. With our current resources we were only about to address one mile per year,” said Lindsey McDonald, Civil Engineer.
With the addition of the new resources, the city expects to cut the replacement timeline from 50 years to about 12 to 15 years.
The city had already put $600,000 toward the replacement efforts before the vote
