'El Chapo' consort opens up about cartels' ruthlessness

This combination of undated photos provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York shows former Colombian drug lord Juan Carlos Ramirez Abadia. The latest star witness for the government in the trial against accused drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has been more notable for his appearance than his testimony. Ramirez Abadia told the jury that he had at least three surgeries to change his appearance. The photo at left shows Ramirez Abadia prior to his surgeries and the photo at right is post-surgery. (U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York via AP)