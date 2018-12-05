Gov. Kay Ivey remembers Bush ‘41’

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - America said goodbye Wednesday to President George Herbert Walker Bush in Washington.
Thousands paid their respects to the late president in the capitol rotunda. President Bush’s oldest son President George W. Bush delivered the eulogy. Gov. Kay Ivey took a moment to remember ’41′ during her stop in Covington County Wednesday.
“President Bush was an icon. He had a distinguished life of service and truly he was a public servant. He set the standard for us all. It’s his day to be remembered and we remember him with great fondness and respect,” said Ivey.
President George H.W. Bush was 94 years old. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump attended the service in Washington.
