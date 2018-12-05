Grocery chain ALDI coming to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - ALDI is set to open its Prattville location on Thursday and officials confirmed Wednesday it won’t be the only new location to open in the River Region.
According to ALDI Jefferson Division Vice President Shaun O’ Keefe, ALDI is currently in the early phases of working with the City of Montgomery on plans for a future store.
“While we don’t have specific details to share at this time, we’ll be in touch as soon as information becomes available,” Keefe stated.
In August, ALDI presented a developmental proposal to the city for a new building to be located at 1568 Eastern Boulevard, which is located in the Woodmere Crossing shopping complex. Best Buy is also located in this shopping complex.
According to the city’s open data website, a permit was approved in November for construction on the $1.8 billion, 21,426 square-foot one story commercial building.
ALDI representatives announced the Prattville location in March of this year. The store will be located on the former Gilmore Ford property. Officials say the location was chosen because of its proximity to the interstate. They also considered the high traffic count of the area and multiple access points from the city.
