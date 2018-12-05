1 injured in Montgomery shooting, taken to hospital

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
The victim, who has not been identified, was found in the 2000 block of East South Boulevard and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to Capt. Regina Duckett, a spokeswoman for the police department, the man suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Duckett said no arrests have been made and the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.
