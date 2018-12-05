Man in stable condition after Montgomery shooting; suspect charged

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Police have a potential suspect in custody after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound Tuesday, Montgomery police said.
According to the Montgomery Police Department, the shooting happened within the 4600 block of Virginia Loop Road. According to police, the victim is in stable condition.
Police charged 34-year-old Brandon Deshaun Peterson with first-degree assault.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
